IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis completes 10,000 T20 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper and former South African batter Faf Du Plessis has completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the 14th player to do so. The veteran batter accomplished this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Bengaluru.

During the game, Faf scored 64 runs in 23 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 278.26. In 369 games, Du Plessis has scored 10,039 runs at an average of 32.27, with five centuries and 67 fifties. His best score is 120*.

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle is the top-run scorer in T20 cricket, with 14,562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75. He has 22 centuries and 88 fifties in the format, with the best score of 175*. Following Gayle, the other two top-scorers in T20 batting charts are Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (13,360 runs in 542 games with 83 fifties) and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (12,900 runs in 660 games, with a century and 59 fifties).

Faf registered his half-century in just 18 balls, bringing up the second-fastest half-century for his franchise. The fastest half-century by an RCB batter came from Gayle back in 2013, who achieved the milestone in 17 balls against Pune Warriors India. Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT were 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and David Miller (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Rashid Khan (18 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each. (ANI)

