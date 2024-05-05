Left Menu

Indian trap shooters bow out in shoot-off disappointment in Baku WC

In womens trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari score 108 finished a disappointing 23rd, while Shreyasi Singh score 107, rank 29th, Manish Keer score 105, rank 38th were further back in the list.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:47 IST
Indian trap shooters bow out in shoot-off disappointment in Baku WC
  • Country:
  • India

Indian trap shooters failed to enter the title round of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku after Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain.

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification round to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland's former junior world champion Ian O'Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley. While Ian missed his very first shot to exit first, Vivaan kept fighting only to miss his third shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through. Vivaan had to settle for the seventh place.

Besides Vivaan, Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th) and Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th) also had a disappointing outing in men's trap event. In women's trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108) finished a disappointing 23rd, while Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th) were further back in the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024