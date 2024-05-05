Left Menu

Chinese women triumph in Uber Cup, defeating Indonesia 3-0 in final

Last time it was a shame that we couldnt win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home, said He.Later on Sunday, both nations will meet in the Thomas Cup final.

China underlined its supremacy by beating Indonesia to win the Uber Cup for the 16th time on Sunday.

China, which lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0, playing its first Uber Cup final since 2008.

Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei provided China with a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11, 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21, 21-15, 21-17.

"Last time it was a shame that we couldn't win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home," said He.

Later on Sunday, both nations will meet in the Thomas Cup final. It is for the first time since 2012 that the same countries will be playing in both the men's and women's finals.

