Soccer-PSV Eindhoven secure first Dutch league title in six years

PSV Eindhoven ended a six-year wait to secure a 25th Dutch league title on Sunday with defender Olivier Boscagli scoring at both ends in a 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at a jubilant Philips Stadion.

Needing a point to make sure after a dominant campaign in which they have lost only once in 32 games, PSV fell behind early but rallied to defeat mid-table Sparta. Metinho put the visitors ahead before an own goal from Said Bakari and a second via Johan Bakayoko swung the contest in PSV's favour.

When Boscagli put the ball into his own net it was 2-2 and there were some nerves in Eindhoven. But his superb volley from a free-kick at the right end of the pitch made up for the error before Jordan Teze added a fourth goal. "We scored the most goals, conceded the fewest goals and created the most chances. We have shown that we are the best in the Eredivisie, very simple," right-back Teze, 24, told Dutch TV station NOS.

"Six years ago I was watching (from the stands) like everyone else. I hoped then that I would one day be able to experience such a moment myself." It is a first league title for coach Peter Bosz and has been achieved in style with 28 wins in 32 games so far.

PSV stay on course to match the record points tally in a Dutch topflight campaign which stands at 93 by Ajax in 1972, a figure adjusted as two points were awarded for a win back then. There were rapturous scenes at the final whistle as fans waved cardboard replicas of the Dutch league trophy, but remained in the stands after there had been pre-match fears of a pitch invasion.

