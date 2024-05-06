Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

MELBOURNE VICTORY DOWN CITY IN SHOOT-OUT AS SYDNEY PROGRESS Melbourne Victory's Paul Izzo saved four spot-kicks as Aurelio Vidmar's side defeated rivals Melbourne City 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out to set up an the A-League semi-final meeting with Wellington Phoenix following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Sydney FC also advanced to the last four, where they will meet A-League Premiers Central Coast Mariners, after Robert Mak scored twice in his side's 4-0 win over Macarthur FC. MACHIDA BEAT KASHIWA TO RECLAIM TOP SPOT IN J.LEAGUE

Machida Zelvia returned to pole position in the J.League with a 2-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol on Friday, replacing Cerezo Osaka at the summit following a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo. Goals from Oh Se-hun and Shunta Araki earned Machida a win that moves them onto 22 points, two clear of defending champions Vissel Kobe, who won 2-0 against Nagoya Grampus through strikes by Hotaru Yamaguchi and Yuya Osako. Cerezo drop to third.

SHENHUA EXTEND CSL LEAD TO FIVE POINTS WITH ZHEJIANG VICTORY Shanghai Shenhua opened up a five point lead in the Chinese Super League with a 4-0 thrashing of Zhejiang FC on Sunday as Chengdu Rongcheng slipped to a 2-1 loss against Beijing Guoan.

The results see Chengdu drop to fourth in the standings with Shanghai Port moving into second place after 6-0 demolition of Shenzhen Peng City, in which Matias Vargas scored a hat-trick. LATE KIM GOAL SEES POHANG RETAIN ONE POINT LEAD OVER ULSAN

Kim Jong-woo scored deep into injury time to maintain Pohang Steelers' one point lead at the top of the K-League, hitting the only goal in the 1-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors on Saturday. The victory keeps Park Te-ha's side clear of defending champions Ulsan Hyundai, who had Martin Adam's injury time penalty to thank for their 1-0 win over FC Seoul.

RETURNING MITROVIC KEEPS AL-HILAL ON TRACK FOR SAUDI TITLE Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from injury to open the scoring in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Al-Taawon on Friday as Jorge Jesus' side moved a step closer to claiming the Saudi Pro League title.

Al-Hilal remain nine points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr despite having played one game fewer, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick for his side in their 6-0 win over Al-Wehda. KUOL STRIKE EARNS CENTRAL COAST VICTORY IN FINAL AFC CUP

Central Coast Mariners became the first Australian club to win the AFC Cup on Sunday as Mark Jackson's side triumphed 1-0 over Lebanon's Al-Ahed to claim the trophy in Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Stadium. KOKUBO PENALTY SAVE SEALS U23 ASIAN CUP WIN FOR JAPANESE

Japan lifted the Under 23 Asian Cup with a late 1-0 win over Uzbekistan in Doha, with Fuki Yamada's 91st minute strike putting Go Oiwa's side ahead before a late penalty save by Leo Kokubo prevented the game from going into extra-time.

