Delhi Capitals players, including skipper Pant, hold 'meet and greet' with fans

DC will be taking on RR at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi is at the sixth position in the season with five wins, six losses and 10 points. RR is at the second spot, with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. DC lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets, while RR lost theirs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:31 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant at the event. (Photo- DC). Image Credit: ANI
Following a short break, Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise hosted a special meet and greet session with their official fan community, 'DC Toli', before their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC will be taking on RR at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi is at the sixth position in the season with five wins, six losses and 10 points. RR is at the second spot, with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. DC lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets, while RR lost theirs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Players were accorded a rousing welcome with the beats of dhol, chants and guard of honour for their training session ahead of their next match against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals stars Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shai Hope, along with Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, interacted with the fans of Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

