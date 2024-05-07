Left Menu

Olympics-British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:37 IST
Olympics-British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games

Tom Daley is set to become the first British diver to compete at five Summer Olympics after being named in the team for the Paris Games, British media reported on Tuesday. The 29-year-old, who stepped away from the sport following the Tokyo Olympics but decided to return last year, is set to defend his gold medal in the men's 10m synchronised platform event.

Daley will be diving with team mate Noah Williams, with the pair having won silver at the world championships in Doha in February as well as a World Cup gold medal in Berlin in March. "There is a fantastic mix of youth and experience within the squad, and I am delighted to welcome Olympic Champions Jack (Laugher) and Tom back," Team GB's Chef de Mission Mark England said in a statement to British media.

"Congratulations to Tom in particular who becomes the first British diver to compete at five Olympic Games – a remarkable achievement." Daley first competed at the Olympics as a ­14-year-old in 2008 and won individual bronze medals at London and Tokyo, as well a bronze in the 10m synchronised event in Rio 2016.

The three other pairs are Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen (women's 3m synchronised), Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (women's 10m synchronised) and Anthony Harding and Laugher (men's 3m synchronised). The divers for the individual events will be decided after the May 23-26 Aquatics GB Diving Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024