Left Menu

Capitals post 221/8 against RR as Ashwin bags three but pacers struggle

In his two overs, he conceded 42 runs.RR captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to Ashwin and he delivered yet again, this time sending back Porel with a back of the length ball that the southpaw could not connect well.The home skipper didnt do much, throwing his wicket away with a sweep shot off Chahal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:32 IST
Capitals post 221/8 against RR as Ashwin bags three but pacers struggle
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jolted Delhi Capitals with wickets in his successive overs but pacer Avesh Khan bled runs as the hosts posted 221 for eight in their must-win contest against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here Tuesday.

Had it not been some smart bowling by Ashwin and fellow off-spinner Riyan Parag in the middle overs, DC would have put more runs on the board Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) continued with his splendid form while Abhishek Porel contributed 65 off 36 balls. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a useful 20-ball 41 but skipper Rishabh Pant's (15) bat did not talk much. Royals pcer Trent Boult and Sandeep Singh came in with hit-the-deck approach and largely succeeded in not letting home openers swing freely.

The initial boundaries were largely well-timed drives and lofted shots in the 'V' space.

Fraser-McGurk grew restless and began to throw his bat around. The Australian gradually got his rhythm and was harsh on Avesh, who he blasted for 28 runs, plundering four fours and two sixes in the fourth over of the innings to complete his half-century in just 19 balls.

As fate would have it, Fraser-McGurk had a soft dismissal when he hit a full-toss from Ashwin straight to cover fielder Donovon Ferreira. Shai Hope too departed soon in a rather unfortunate fashion. Porel hit Sandeep straight, the ball touched the bowler's hand before crashing into the stumps, and caught the West Indian outside the crease.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48 in 4 overs) began with a slightly fullish length and was hammered for six by Porel. Parag, though, did a great job with his off-spin as he managed to keep the batters quiet.

Ashwin returned and got rid of Axar Patel, who had just hit Parag for a maximum.

Porel though kept going strong and completed his fifty while Avesh continued to bleed runs. In his two overs, he conceded 42 runs.

RR captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to Ashwin and he delivered yet again, this time sending back Porel with a back of the length ball that the southpaw could not connect well.

The home skipper didn't do much, throwing his wicket away with a sweep shot off Chahal. DC gathered 65 runs from the last five overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024