Capitals post 221/8 against RR as Ashwin bags three but pacers struggle

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jolted Delhi Capitals with wickets in his successive overs but pacer Avesh Khan bled runs as the hosts posted 221 for eight in their must-win contest against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here Tuesday.

Had it not been some smart bowling by Ashwin and fellow off-spinner Riyan Parag in the middle overs, DC would have put more runs on the board Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) continued with his splendid form while Abhishek Porel contributed 65 off 36 balls. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a useful 20-ball 41 but skipper Rishabh Pant's (15) bat did not talk much. Royals pcer Trent Boult and Sandeep Singh came in with hit-the-deck approach and largely succeeded in not letting home openers swing freely.

The initial boundaries were largely well-timed drives and lofted shots in the 'V' space.

Fraser-McGurk grew restless and began to throw his bat around. The Australian gradually got his rhythm and was harsh on Avesh, who he blasted for 28 runs, plundering four fours and two sixes in the fourth over of the innings to complete his half-century in just 19 balls.

As fate would have it, Fraser-McGurk had a soft dismissal when he hit a full-toss from Ashwin straight to cover fielder Donovon Ferreira. Shai Hope too departed soon in a rather unfortunate fashion. Porel hit Sandeep straight, the ball touched the bowler's hand before crashing into the stumps, and caught the West Indian outside the crease.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48 in 4 overs) began with a slightly fullish length and was hammered for six by Porel. Parag, though, did a great job with his off-spin as he managed to keep the batters quiet.

Ashwin returned and got rid of Axar Patel, who had just hit Parag for a maximum.

Porel though kept going strong and completed his fifty while Avesh continued to bleed runs. In his two overs, he conceded 42 runs.

RR captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to Ashwin and he delivered yet again, this time sending back Porel with a back of the length ball that the southpaw could not connect well.

The home skipper didn't do much, throwing his wicket away with a sweep shot off Chahal. DC gathered 65 runs from the last five overs.

