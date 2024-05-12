Left Menu

Luton falls to West Ham in victorious farewell for Moyes at London Stadium

West Ham bid farewell to London Stadium with a 3-1 victory over Luton, sending off manager David Moyes with a win. Luton's defeat likely relegates them to the Championship. Sambi Lokonga gave Luton an early lead, but second-half goals from Ward-Prowse, Soucek, and Earthy secured West Ham's victory. Luton's manager and players appeared emotional, acknowledging their imminent return to the second division. West Ham fans thanked Moyes for his tenure, despite recent criticism of his tactics. Julen Lopetegui is expected to succeed Moyes at West Ham.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:43 IST
Luton falls to West Ham in victorious farewell for Moyes at London Stadium
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham manager David Moyes said farewell to London Stadium while Luton was left almost certainly waving goodbye to the English Premier League after a 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

Albert Sambi Lokonga looked set to spoil Moyes' party and give Luton a chance of taking the survival fight to the final day when he headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead.

But second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and teenager George Earthy gave Moyes a winning sendoff in his final home match in charge.

In contrast, Luton manager Rob Edwards and some of his players were in tears, seemingly resigned to an immediate return to the Championship, as they applauded the travelling support after the final whistle.

Luton, which is in third-to-last place, was three points behind Nottingham Forest but with a much inferior goal difference with one game left.

After months of speculation, and following just four wins from 21 matches since the turn of the year, West Ham finally announced on Monday that Moyes was leaving after four-and-a-half years in charge.

Julen Lopetegui is set to usher in a new era at the club, but Saturday gave West Ham fans — even those fed up with Moyes and his perceived defensive tactics — the chance to thank the Scot for his second spell in charge: The successive top-seven finishes, the three seasons in Europe and, of course, that night in Prague last summer when West Ham won the Europa Conference League for a first major trophy since 1980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024