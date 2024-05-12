Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for a record sixth time

The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, previously shared the record with Finnish great Markku Alen. Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finished third to stretch his world championship lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans, who was a distant sixth, to 24 points after five rounds.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:21 IST
Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for a record sixth time

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time on Sunday after beating Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 7.9 seconds. The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, previously shared the record with Finnish great Markku Alen.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finished third to stretch his world championship lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans, who was a distant sixth, to 24 points after five rounds. Ogier, competing only part-time now, had led the rally since Saturday when team mate and reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera rolled off.

The Frenchman had started the final 62.18km, over four stages on the fast gravel roads around Matosinhos and Porto, with an 11.9 second lead over Tanak who led the Sunday standings and is now third overall in the championship. "It was not a great weekend for the whole team, but it was a good rally for us and I am glad we could bring some points," said Ogier.

Neuville, who took five points from the Power Stage, finished a minute and nine seconds behind. Adrien Fourmaux was fourth for M-Sport Ford, with Hyundai's Dani Sordo fifth.

Hyundai (219 points) took the lead from Toyota (215) in the manufacturers' standings. The next round of the world championship is in Sardinia from May 30 to June 2.

