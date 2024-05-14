Grappler Raghav Jamwal sets his eyes on World Championships gold following securing Asian bronze

Raghav Jamwal, a stalwart in the realm of martial arts, boasts an illustrious track record as the three-time reigning national grappling champion. As he braces himself for his next challenge, his sights are firmly set on claiming gold at the World Championships later this year from October 7-12 in Kazakhstan Astana, spurred by his stellar showing at the Asian Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines. The combat athlete earned two gold medals in three national grappling competitions in 2021, also helped his country win bronze at the Asian Championships in May in the Philippines.

Reflecting on his multifaceted role in the world of martial arts, Raghav shares, "I had the privilege of managing the team for the Asian Championships besides my own performance," he recounted. "Another one of my athletes, Jitender Chauhan, secured two bronze medals in the 100+ kg category," he added.

In addition to his individual accolades, Jamwal's leadership as the captain of Himachal Pradesh has propelled the state's martial arts community onto the global stage. His dedication to nurturing talent has seen three athletes from Himachal compete at the highest level. "Serving as the captain of Himachal Pradesh, I am proud to say that this year, three players represented our state in the championships," he added.

Jamwal, recognized as a Master of Muay Thai and National Grappling Champion, showcased his prowess in the 77 kg weight class. Undeterred by the calibre of opponents, including two world champions, Jamwal's resilience and skill shone through, setting the stage for his ambitious pursuit of gold. "I won one of my fights with technical superiority and gave a tough fight to the world champion, but ultimately fell short. However, in every match, I gave my all and left everything on the mat. Competing against world champions was a valuable learning experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to test my skills at such a high level," said Jamwal.

In the wake of the Asian Championships, where Raghav Jamwal displayed his prowess amidst formidable competition, his unwavering commitment to excellence shines through. Reflecting on his performance, Jamwal expresses his enduring ambition for gold. "I have always set my eyes on gold, and the Asian Championships have only strengthened my resolve to claim it this coming October. Despite the challenges, I am laying the groundwork for my pursuit of glory in the upcoming championships," declared Jamwal.

The athlete also embraces the additional reward he has been able to secure with Coach Siddharth Singh, Jamwal shares, "Receiving the blue belt from Coach Siddharth Singh is a tremendous honour. His guidance and mentorship will be invaluable in my journey, and this promotion is a testament to his belief in my potential," remarked Jamwal. As anticipation mounts for the next chapter in his journey, all eyes are on Jamwal as he endeavours to etch his name in the annals of martial arts history. (ANI)

