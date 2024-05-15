Left Menu

Akash Deep, Priyanka Bala ready to shine for Siliguri Strikers in Bengal Pro T20 League

Both players bring a wealth of experience and fresh energy to the Siliguri Strikers as they gear up to compete in the highly anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to kickstart on June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Akash Deep. (Picture: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pace bowler Akash Deep first hogged the limelight when he dismissed England's top order in the fourth Test in February 2024. The 27-year-old cricketer sent back Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to the dugout to give India a firing start. Following the Test series, Akash Deep, who has been picked up as a marquee player for Siliguri Strikers, featured in the IPL for RCB and picked a wicket in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Bala, a 28-year-old cricketer who recently showcased her talent in the women's IPL, has also been picked up as a marquee player for the women's team. Priyanka played for the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 and scored 19 runs in 18 balls in the match against RCB in Delhi. Both players bring a wealth of experience and fresh energy to the Siliguri Strikers as they gear up to compete in the highly anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to kickstart on June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"Servotech Siliguri Strikers is proud to announce the marquee players for the Bengal Pro T20 League. Having experienced players like Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala as a part of our team, we are confident that the team will reach greater heights," Marketing Head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd Rishabh Bhatia was quoted in a release from Siliguri Strikers as saying. Siliguri Strikers will be representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

The Bengal Pro T20 League will involve 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament will be played over a period of 18 days, from June 11 to June 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

