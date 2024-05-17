Left Menu

Instinctual Pull Leads Sunil Chhetri to Retirement Decision

Sunil Chhetri, India's football captain, has decided to retire after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait. The decision comes from his instincts and mental health. He will take a "sabbatical" after completing his domestic obligations. Chhetri remains fit and plans to play with Bengaluru FC for another year. He has consulted with India coach Igor Stimac and Virat Kohli about his decision. Coaching is not a high priority for him post-retirement.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Friday said his decision to retire after next month's World Cup qualifier against Kuwait was driven by instinct and he would like to take a ''sabbatical'' after completing his obligations in the domestic circuit.

Chhetri, 39, announced his decision to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, bringing the curtains down on a 19-year career during which he became India's top goal-scorer with 94 strikes.

He will leave the scene as India's most-capped player.

''The retirement decision was not because of physical aspect, I am still fit, running, chasing, defending, the hard work is not difficult, the reason is to do with mental aspect,'' said Chhetri during a virtual interaction without elaborating on the issue of mental health that has become a major concern among professional sportspersons across disciplines.

''I was fighting with myself, trying to think holistically, it came instinctively. One year I will be in Bengaluru FC, I don't know how long I will be playing (domestic football), after that I want to take a sabbatical,'' he added.

Asked if he would consider coaching after the end of playing career, Chhetri said, ''I will not say never, I will think during my sabbatical but it's not very high on my agenda as of now.'' Chhetri's contract with the Indian Super League side is till next year.

he iconic player, who has been the flagbearer of Indian football after the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia call it a day, added that he had consulted India coach Igor Stimac before announcing his sdecision.

''When I went to Stimac and told him about my retirement decision, he understood it,'' he asid.

Another person he spoke with was star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

''He is very close to me, understands me,'' Chhetri said.

