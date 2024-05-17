Left Menu

Coach Thomas Tuchel Firm on Exit After Bayern Munich Contract Talks Collapse

That is behind closed doors and stays that way. There was tension last month after Tuchel said he had been insulted by comments from the clubs honorary president Uli Hoeness claiming the coach doesnt think he can improve the teams young stars.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 17-05-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 16:51 IST
Coach Thomas Tuchel Firm on Exit After Bayern Munich Contract Talks Collapse
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thomas Tuchel says he is still leaving Bayern Munich after talks on extending his stay at the club fell through.

Bayern said in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but the coach said Friday that he held talks with the club on a "180-degree turn" that would have seen him stay after all. "We found no agreement on further cooperation so the agreement from February remains in force," he said. In the three months since Bayern said Tuchel was leaving, it has tried and failed to sign a series of high-profile replacements. Xabi Alonso is staying with Bayer Leverkusen after beating Bayern to the Bundesliga title. Tuchel's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann signed an extension with the German national team, and Ralf Rangnick remains with Austria. Bayern is without a trophy this season for the first time since 2012 after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen. But, Tuchel's team was praised for reaching the Champions League semifinals before a narrow loss to Real Madrid. There was also a petition from some Bayern fans calling on the club to keep Tuchel.

Strong European performances prompted the club to reach out to him in an attempt to persuade him to stay, the coach said. "Above all, the feedback after Real Madrid over this last week was the basis to think again about the 180-degree turn, but we didn't reach any agreement,'' he said.

"I don't want to go into the individual points and the motivations behind them. That is behind closed doors and stays that way." There was tension last month after Tuchel said he had been insulted by comments from the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness claiming the coach "doesn't think he can improve" the team's young stars. Tuchel said at the time that Hoeness' comments were "so far removed from reality" and added: ''On the one hand, it insults my honour as a coach because I think we've shown as a coaching team for the last 15 years that young players, especially from the academy, always, always, always have a place with us in training and that they have a place on the field with their performances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024