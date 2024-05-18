CSK Opts to Bowl, Takes On RCB in Crucial IPL Clash

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

CSK has made one change, bringing in Mitchell Santner in place of Moeen Ali.

For RCB, Will Jacks has been replaced by Glenn Maxwell, while Swapnil Singh has been named as part of the impact sub.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

