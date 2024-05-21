Left Menu

Kjaer Announces Departure from AC Milan After Season End

AC Milan's veteran defender Simon Kjaer will leave the club at the end of this season. The Danish captain, who joined the team in 2020, has decided to part ways after playing 120 matches and winning the 2022 Serie A title, despite struggling with injuries this year.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:18 IST
Kjaer Announces Departure from AC Milan After Season End

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer will leave the Serie A club at the end of the current campaign, he announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Denmark captain arrived at the San Siro in January 2020 from Spanish side Sevilla on loan before signing a permanent deal later that season.

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Kjaer said he would leave the club and hinted that he would decide on his next career move after the upcoming European Championship. Kjaer played 120 matches for the club and won the Serie A title in 2022, but has struggled with injuries this season.

