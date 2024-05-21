"Of Course": Head coach Gareth Southgate on England's chances of lifting Euro 2024 title

England head coach Gareth Southgate believes that his team is one of those that are in contention to lift the upcoming Euro 2024. England announced their 33-player provisional squad for the Euro 2024 which is set to begin on June 15.

England head coach Gareth Southgate named an extended training squad of 33 players. They need to cut down their squad to 26 players before the deadline till June 7. England possesses a mix of experience as well as young brimming talent in their squad. The quality of players has led to the Three Lions being tipped to lift the title by former players and some sections of the fans.

When quizzed about England's chances of lifting the coveted title, Southgate admitted that they are one of the teams who can win the tournament. "Of course, everyone is waiting for that headline. I'd be an idiot if I said no, but if I said yes, that doesn't mean there's not a lot of work ahead of us. They know what is possible, they know what they've won at the club level and what that's taken. You can see cup football, you have to navigate game by game," Southgate said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"But in knockout football, the Champions League showed that Man City and Arsenal were in the best three teams and didn't get to the latter stages, as it's one moment and fine margins. You have to deliver on those moments. Are we one of those teams who can win? Of course," he added. England boast vast potential in terms of youth talent. Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze offer a wide variety of options in the attacking aspect of the game.

In midfielders, Curtis Jones, Adam Wharton and Declan Rice form a formidable pair that would help in a smooth transitioning of play. In defence, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been named in the squad despite his injury. Other players who could slot in for Shaw are Kieran Trippier and Joe Gomez. (ANI)

