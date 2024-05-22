Left Menu

Injured David Alaba to Join Austria Euro 2024 Squad as 'Non-Playing Captain'

Austria's injured captain, David Alaba, will accompany the team to Germany for Euro 2024 as a 'non-playing captain.' Coach Ralf Rangnick announced a 29-player squad despite recent injuries, including Alaba, midfielder Xaver Schlager, and goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. Austria will face strong competition in Group D.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 02:23 IST
Injured David Alaba to Join Austria Euro 2024 Squad as 'Non-Playing Captain'

Austria captain David Alaba was left out of the country's provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday, but the injured Real Madrid defender will accompany the team to Germany as a 'non-playing captain', the Austrian Football Federation said. Coach Ralf Rangnick announced the squad of 29 players, taking into account a wave of recent and longer term injuries.

Alaba, who played in two of Austria's previous Euros appearances in 2016 and 2020, picked up a major knee injury last December. "It is a great shame of course that he isn't available to us as a player. Over the last weeks I've have had close exchanges with David. He stressed he wanted very much to still be with us," Rangnick said.

"Therefore, I am very happy to say this will be possible after a good discussion with his club Real Madrid." Midfielder Xaver Schlager will miss the tournament after damaging his left knee at the start of May, as will first choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager who also picked up a knee injury.

Austria face France, the Netherlands, and Poland in Group D at the Euros and play friendlies against Serbia on June 4 and Switzerland on June 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024