Rugby-Toulouse claim sixth title after epic victory over Leinster

Toulouse won a record-extending sixth European Champions Cup when a Matthis Lebel try helped them beat Leinster 31-22 after extra time on Saturday in a fittingly seismic clash between the tournament's most successful teams. Toulouse led 9-6 at the break through three Blair Kinghorn penalties to two from Ross Byrne and it was level at 12-12 going into the last 15 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:04 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Toulouse won a record-extending sixth European Champions Cup when a Matthis Lebel try helped them beat Leinster 31-22 after extra time on Saturday in a fittingly seismic clash between the tournament's most successful teams.

Toulouse led 9-6 at the break through three Blair Kinghorn penalties to two from Ross Byrne and it was level at 12-12 going into the last 15 minutes. Toulouse edged clear with a penalty by replacement Thomas Ramos, only for Leinster's replacement flyhalf Ciaran Frawley to make it 15-15 two minutes from time. Lebel swung the game when he burst clear four minutes into extra time with Leinster down to 14, with Ramos converting and adding a penalty for a 10-point lead, only for them to have lock Richie Arnold red-carded as Leinster closed to within three through a try by Josh van der Flier.

Two more Ramos penalties, however, took Toulouse out to 31-22 and, despite being roared on by the majority of the huge crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Leinster fell to their third successive final defeat by French opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

