Left Menu

FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 22:04 IST
FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners

Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the competition began in the 1995-96 season: 2023-24 Toulouse

2022-23 La Rochelle 2021-22 La Rochelle

2020-21 Toulouse 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs

2018-19 Saracens 2017-18 Leinster

2016-17 Saracens 2015-16 Saracens

2014-15 Toulon 2013-14 Toulon

2012-13 Toulon 2011-12 Leinster

2010-11 Leinster 2009-10 Toulouse

2008-09 Leinster 2007-08 Munster

2006-07 Wasps 2005-06 Munster

2004-05 Toulouse 2003-04 Wasps

2002-03 Toulouse 2001-02 Leicester

2000-01 Leicester 1999-00 Northampton

1998-99 Ulster 1997-98 Bath

1996-97 Brive 1995-96 Toulouse (Compiled by Padraic Halpin and Trevor Stynes Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024