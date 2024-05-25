FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners
Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the competition began in the 1995-96 season: 2023-24 Toulouse
2022-23 La Rochelle 2021-22 La Rochelle
2020-21 Toulouse 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs
2018-19 Saracens 2017-18 Leinster
2016-17 Saracens 2015-16 Saracens
2014-15 Toulon 2013-14 Toulon
2012-13 Toulon 2011-12 Leinster
2010-11 Leinster 2009-10 Toulouse
2008-09 Leinster 2007-08 Munster
2006-07 Wasps 2005-06 Munster
2004-05 Toulouse 2003-04 Wasps
2002-03 Toulouse 2001-02 Leicester
2000-01 Leicester 1999-00 Northampton
1998-99 Ulster 1997-98 Bath
1996-97 Brive 1995-96 Toulouse (Compiled by Padraic Halpin and Trevor Stynes Editing by Toby Davis)
