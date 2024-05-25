FACTBOX-Rugby-List of European Champions Cup winners

Rugby's Champions Cup winners since the competition began in the 1995-96 season: 2023-24 Toulouse

2022-23 La Rochelle 2021-22 La Rochelle

2020-21 Toulouse 2019-20 Exeter Chiefs

2018-19 Saracens 2017-18 Leinster

2016-17 Saracens 2015-16 Saracens

2014-15 Toulon 2013-14 Toulon

2012-13 Toulon 2011-12 Leinster

2010-11 Leinster 2009-10 Toulouse

2008-09 Leinster 2007-08 Munster

2006-07 Wasps 2005-06 Munster

2004-05 Toulouse 2003-04 Wasps

2002-03 Toulouse 2001-02 Leicester

2000-01 Leicester 1999-00 Northampton

1998-99 Ulster 1997-98 Bath

1996-97 Brive 1995-96 Toulouse

