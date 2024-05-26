Epic Battles and Surprising Upsets: Day 1 at the French Open

Highlights of the first day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1705 GARCIA THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

France's Caroline Garcia came from behind to beat Germany's Eva Lys 4-6 7-5 6-2, sealing victory with her 18th ace of the match. 1645 DE JONG BEATS DRAPER IN FOUR-HOUR EPIC

Dutchman Jesper De Jong, who is ranked 176 in the world, beat Briton Jack Draper 7-5 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-3 in a match that had a total of 16 breaks of serve over four hours. 1533 HURKACZ SURVIVES FIVE-SET BATTLE

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz was made to work hard in his first-round match, orchestrating a comeback to beat Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-3. 1425 ALCARAZ EASES PAST WOLF

Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble in seeing off American J.J. Wolf 6-1 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round. 1400 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS DUE TO RAIN

1358 OSTAPENKO AND DIMITROV ADVANCE Former champion Jeļena Ostapenko beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-5 to move into the second round. The champion in 2017, Ostapenko has not moved past the third round since.

Tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov also moved into the second round with a straight sets victory, beating American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 6-3 6-4. 1220 RUBLEV OVERCOMES DANIEL

Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev lost the second set and was forced to save break points late in the fourth but overcame Japan's Taro Daniel 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 to move into the second round. 1210 OSAKA SURVIVES BRONZETTI BATTLE

Former world number one Naomi Osaka was made to fight for her place in the second round, but the Japanese overcame Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5. 1200 SONEGO SINKS HUMBERT

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Ugo Humbert in the first round, defeating the French 17th seed 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-3. 1052 BOUZKOVA UPSETS KUDERMETOVA

The Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova became the first player to win a match in the opening round when she upset 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-4. Kudermetova has now fallen in the first round of her last three tournaments on clay.

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka gets the first-round action underway against Italian Lucia Bronzetti on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz plays American J.J. Wolf later. READ MORE:

Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros

Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to set up potential Swiatek clash at French Open

Ostapenko battles past Cristian in French Open first round Fans line up in cool Roland Garros weather as French Open begins

PREVIEW-Tennis-Queen of clay Swiatek looking untouchable in Paris PREVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic's shaky season opens window of opportunity at Roland Garros

French Open order of play on Sunday Nadal says 2024 may not be his last French Open, ahead of Zverev showdown

Tennis-Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros Tennis-Alcaraz pain-free heading into French Open but still concerned

Rybakina's clay performances boost French Open hopes, health permitting Sabalenka hits stride on clay with sights on first French Open crown

Invincible no more but Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros Top ranking looms for Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt

Best of the rest: Zverev and Rublev among dark horses for French Open Collins, Jabeur outside shots for maiden Grand Slam title at French Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)