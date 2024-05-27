Left Menu

Thrilling Start at French Open: Nadal vs. Zverev & Swiatek's Defense

The second day of the French Open commenced under partly cloudy skies. Highlights included Jannik Sinner's first-round match, Rafa Nadal facing Alexander Zverev, and Iga Swiatek defending her title. Notable performances came from Alcaraz, Osaka, Garcia, Gasquet, and Djokovic, setting an exciting tone for the tournament.

Thrilling Start at French Open: Nadal vs. Zverev & Swiatek's Defense
Highlights of the second day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): Play underway at 0908 GMT

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62°Fahrenheit) Australian Open Jannik Sinner gets the first-round action underway against American Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and fifth seed Czech Marketa Vondrousova faces Rebeka Masarova on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

READ MORE: Fourteen-times champion Rafa Nadal will take on world number four German Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek starts the defence of her title against local qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

PREVIEW-Tennis-Nadal has tough opener with Zverev in what could be his last French Open [Full Story] PREVIEW-Tennis-Queen of clay Swiatek looking untouchable in Paris. [Full Story]

Top ranking looms for Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt [Full Story] Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on [Full Story]

Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes [Full Story] Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round

Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to set up potential Swiatek clash at French Open Ostapenko battles past Cristian in French Open first round

