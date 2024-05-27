Boxing Glory: Ankushita Boro Triumphs, Loura Falls in Paris Qualifiers

Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro defeated Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in 60kg category but Abhimanyu Loura lost against Ireland's Kelyn Cassidy in 80kg division in the second Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics here on Monday.

Boro started strongly against her young Mongolian opponent. She effectively blunted Monkhor's speedy movements by tactically shifting gears to carve out a 4-1 win after three keenly-contested rounds.

However, it was an opposite result for Loura. The National Championships bronze medallist came into the second-round clash high on confidence after beating Bulgaria's 10-time national champion Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling bout.

But Cassidy was well prepared for the long reach of his opponent and went on to win 0-5 despite Loura giving his all in the final round.

On Tuesday, Sachin Siwach (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will look to continue their march towards securing an Olympic quota place. This tournament is the final chance for the boxers to book a Paris Games berth.

Sachin will face Frederik Jensen of Denmark, Jamwal will take on Colombia's Jose Manuel Viafara Fory and Nishant Dev will be up against Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene of Mongolia.

India have already secured three quotas for the Paris Games. Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have confirmed their Paris berths by winning bronze medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. India fielded seven men and three women boxers in the second World Qualifiers and five of them received opening round byes.

