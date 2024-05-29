Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-New Canadian women's league to be called Northern Super League

Canada's first professional women's soccer league will be known as the Northern Super League while Montreal and Ottawa will join four previously announced franchises for the inaugural 2025 season, it was announced on Tuesday. The league, created by retired Canada international Diana Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert at Project 8 Sports Inc, will debut in April 2025 and also include franchises in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax.

Tennis-Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in French Open first round

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka launched her bid for a maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown of the year with a breezy 6-1 6-2 first-round win over Russian teenager Erika Andreeva on Tuesday that will serve as a warning to her main rivals. The 26-year-old, who successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year, is attempting to become the first woman to triumph at Melbourne and Paris in the same year since American Serena Williams achieved the feat in 2015.

Tennis-Rybakina eases past Minnen into French Open second round

World number four Elena Rybakina recovered from a rocky start to comfortably beat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 in the French Open first round on Tuesday, showing a full recovery from her recent illness. Rybakina was unable to defend her Italian Open title and after losing serve in the opening game at Roland Garros and going 2-0 down, it looked like the Kazakh could be in trouble.

Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 2105 DJOKOVIC THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Golf-Thompson to retire after 2024 LPGA season

American Lexi Thompson, a former major champion and two-time Olympian, will retire from full-time competitive golf following the 2024 season, the LPGA announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and will be making her 18th consecutive start in a U.S. Women's Open when she tees off at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Celtics complete sweep of Pacers, punch ticket to Finals

Derrick White had missed 7 of 8 3-point attempts when he found himself open in the right corner of the floor in the final minute of a tie game with an NBA Finals berth at stake. He watched Jaylen Brown handle the ball and was just waiting for his Boston Celtics teammate to deliver a pass. Once Brown did just that, it was White's turn to make a play.

Tennis-Djokovic up and running with victory over Herbert in Paris

Defending champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off doubts about the state of his game with a confident 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 defeat of Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the French Open first round on Tuesday. The top seed had to wait until the night match on the third day of the tournament to begin his quest for an Open era record-extending 25th Grand Slam title but quickly hit his stride to dispatch French wildcard Herbert on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Blue Jackets hire Don Waddell to lead turnaround

The Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to a multi-year deal Tuesday with Don Waddell to become the club's president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor. Waddell, 65, resigned as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday after 10 seasons with the organization.

MLB roundup: Rockies break Guardians' 9-game win streak

Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs and the Colorado Rockies used a six-run fourth inning to beat the red-hot Cleveland Guardians 8-6 in Denver on Monday. Cleveland had its nine-game winning streak snapped, the team's longest run since it won an American League-record 22 games in a row from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017.

Patriots sign first-round pick QB Drake Maye

The New England Patriots signed Drake Maye, their first-round draft pick and likely quarterback of the future, to his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday. The Patriots did not disclose financial terms, but based on the rookie wage scale, Maye is expected to receive a full guaranteed $36.63 million contract with a $23.46 million signing bonus as the third overall pick in April's draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)