John Wood: New Team Manager for U.S. Ryder Cup Squad

Former PGA Tour caddie John Wood has been named team manager of the U.S. Ryder Cup squad, a new role that will provide guidance with player selection, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee said on Wednesday. Wood, who will work closely with the yet-to-be named U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, has caddied for five players in six editions of the biennial competition between the United States and Europe.

"John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "I'm not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance."

As part of the new role, Wood will be expected to provide guidance across a variety of management areas including player selection, recruitment, motivational strategies, logistical coordination and fostering a positive team environment. Following a more than 20-year career as a caddie on the PGA Tour, Wood joined NBC Sports' golf coverage as an on-course reporter in 2021. He also covered the last two editions of the Ryder Cup and worked as a U.S. team assistant in 2018.

"There is nothing, and I mean nothing, in my professional career, that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup," said Wood. "I am grateful to NBC Sports for making it possible for me to take on this role, truly a dream job."

Tiger Woods has been in talks with the PGA of America about serving as Ryder Cup captain but is trying to decide whether he has the necessary time available to dedicate to the job.

