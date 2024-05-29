Nat Sciver-Brunt's century powers England to 302/5 against Pakistan in third ODI

Nat Sciver-Brunt's fiery hundred and Danielle Wyatt's knock of 44 runs powered England to 302/5 against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series at the County Ground on Wednesday. England lead the ODI series 1-0 following the postponement of the second match at Taunton due to heavy rain. England won the first match by 37 runs.

Opting to bat first, Tammy Beaumont was deceived by a delivery that nipped back in on her at the last moment and was bowled by Fatima Sana. Beaumont, restricted to only 11 runs from her first 21 balls, looked to the unorthodox and attempted to scoop her 22nd but was bowled by Fatima. Captain Heather Knight came out to bat and she got immediately off the mark with four, albeit from an inside-edged drive that the England skipper was fortunate to see scoot safely past her stumps.

In the span of two overs, England lost Maia Bouchier (34) and Knight for 12. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt then handled the charge for England and took the host beyond the 100-run mark in the 20th over, Pakistan captain Nida Dar continued with the ball and she bagged the wicket of well-set batter Danielle Wyatt for 44. Wyatt tried to take on Dar, but her innings came to an end as she was caught in the deep close to the midwicket boundary by Ameen.

Sciver-Brunt picked up the gap through midwicket off the front foot for four to bring up a stylish half-century from 58 balls and her 21st half-century in ODI cricket. In the 48th over of the game, Sciver-Brunt raised her bat for her ninth ODI hundred - her third against Pakistan. Alice Capsey and Sciver-Brunt's partnership stand of 87 runs off 77 balls helped England post 302/5 in 50 overs.

Brief score: England 302/5 (Danielle Wyatt 44, Nat Sciver-Brunt 124*; Umm-e-Hani 2-47) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

