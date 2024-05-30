French Open Drama: Rain Delays and Thrilling Victories
Day five at the French Open saw top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov advancing to the third round in straight sets. Rain caused delays, with some matches rescheduled on covered courts. Daniil Medvedev also progressed after Miomir Kecmanovic retired due to injury.
- Country:
- France
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1111 SABALEKA BREEZES PAST UCHIJIMA
Twice Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka sailed into the third round with a 6-2 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima. 1138 DIMITROV DEFEATS MAROZSAN
Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov crushed Fabian Marozsan 6-0 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round as matches on outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu resumed after rain had stopped play. 1017 RAIN INTERRUPTS PLAY
Matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu have been suspended due to rain. Play will continue on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen under closed roofs. 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired due to injury. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
READ MORE: Medvedev through to third round as Kecmanovic retires injured
Swiatek back from the brink as French Open fans come under fire Recovered Rybakina ready to let her game do the talking at French Open
French Open order of play on Thursday Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka in French Open thriller
Belgian Goffin slams partisan French Open crowd Jabeur overcomes Osorio scare to move into French Open third round
Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach French Open third round Alcaraz struggles past De Jong to reach French Open third round
Gauff cruises past Zidansek to reach French Open third round Common ground key factor in rekindled 'Tsitsidosa' romance
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul
Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka brushes aside Danielle Collins; sets blockbuster Iga Swiatek clash in final
Aryna Sabalenka: The Underestimated Contender for the French Open
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates Moyuka Uchijima to Advance in French Open
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates French Open First Round