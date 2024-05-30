Kenya Rugby Union Announces Simbas Squad for 2024 Season

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has unveiled the Simbas squad for the 2024 season, marking a fresh start with a mix of new talents and returning veterans. The announcement comes as the team prepares for the Rugby Africa Cup, set to take place from July 20-28 in Kampala, Uganda.

New Faces in the Squad

A notable highlight of the 2024 squad is the inclusion of 14 new players who earned their spots through impressive performances in the recently concluded Rugby Super Series. The new call-ups include Francis Atiti, Felix Ojow, Amos Obae, Felix Okoth, William Mwanji, Griffin Chao, Obat Kuke, Tyson Maina, Richel Wangila, Matthias Osimbo, Dennis Abukuse, Abutwalib Wesonga, and Quinto Ongo. Former Kenya Sevens international Johnstone Olindi, currently playing in Canada, also joins the squad.

Returning Veterans

The squad also welcomes back several players who missed out on last year’s internationals. The foreign-based trio of Andrew Siminyu, Malcolm Onsando, and Thomas Okeyo are back, alongside Edward Mwaura, Clinton Juma, Samson Onsomu, Beldad Ogeta, and Emmanuel Silungi. Timothy Okwemba, last capped in 2019, also makes a return, bringing valuable experience to the team.

Notable Absentees

Seasoned campaigners such as John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Brian Tanga, Samuel Asati, and Lamech Ambetsa are currently with the national sevens team, Shujaa, as they prepare for the Olympic Games. Jone Kubu is recovering from an ankle injury and is undergoing return-to-play protocols following successful surgery.

Simbas 2024 Squad Breakdown

Loosehead Props:

Francis Atiti (Menengai Oilers)Edward Mwaura (Kabras Sugar)Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa)Hookers:

Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar)Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar)Griffin Musila (KCB)Tighthead Props:

Wilhite Mususi (KCB)Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar)Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar)Locks:

Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar)Hibrahim Ayoo (Menengai Oilers)Felix Okoth (Nakuru)Clinton Juma (Menengai Oilers)Hillary Odhiambo (Kabras Sugar)Malcolm Onsando (SCM Rugby Timisoara, Romania)Emmanuel Silungi (KCB)Blindsided Flankers:

George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar)Felix Ojow (KCB)Amos Obae (Nakuru)Openside Flankers:

Brian Ndirangu (Westshore RFC, Canada)Thomas Okeyo (NovaVit Griffons, South Africa)Elvis Olukusi (KCB)William Mwanji (Kabras Sugar)Number Eights:

Jeanson Musoga (Kabras Sugar)Elkeans Musonye (Menengai Oilers)Obat Kuke (Blak Blad)Scrum Halves:

Michael Wanjala (KCB)Samson Onsomu (Menengai Oilers)Brian Wahinya (KCB)Fly Halves:

Ntabeni Dukisa (Kabras Sugar)Barry Young (Kabras Sugar)Johnstone Olindi (Westshore RFC, Canada)Left Wing:

Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers)Griffin Chao (Kabras Sugar)Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar)Inside Centers:

Walter Okoth (Kabras Sugar)Tyson Maina (Menengai Oilers)Paul Mutsami (Kenya Harlequin)Outside Centers:

Richel Wangila (Kenya Harlequin)Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar)Mathias Osimbo (Kabras Sugar)Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)Right Wing:

Joel Inzuga (Mwamba)Timothy Omela (Menengai Oilers)Alfred Orege (Kabras Sugar)Fullbacks:

Abutwalib Wesonga (Menengai Oilers)Quinto Ongo (Impala)Looking Ahead

The Simbas' 2024 season kick-off with the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda is a crucial test for the new squad composition. Head coach Paul Odera expressed optimism about the blend of new talent and experienced players, emphasizing the team's goal to enhance performance and achieve notable success in the upcoming competitions.

This revamped squad underscores the Kenya Rugby Union’s commitment to nurturing talent and building a formidable team for the future.