R Ashwin Set to Lead CSK High Performance Centre, Hinting Possible IPL Return

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin is set to take charge of the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre. His leadership could pave the way for his return to the IPL franchise. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed Ashwin's role, and hinted at his potential return in the upcoming player auctions.

Updated: 05-06-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:47 IST
India's premier off-spinner, R Ashwin, is poised to take the reins of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) High Performance Centre, a move that may signal his return to the IPL franchise.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan announced Ashwin's new role, highlighting his influence at the centre and the team's academies both in India and abroad.

A prominent figure in Indian cricket, Ashwin's involvement is expected to enhance the high performance centre. He recently reached a landmark of 500 Test wickets, becoming the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat. His association with CSK from 2008 to 2015 was a key period in his career development.

With the IPL mega auction on the horizon, CSK appears keen to re-acquire Ashwin. However, Viswanathan noted the unpredictability of auction outcomes.

Furthermore, Ashwin's reintegration into the India Cements family allows him to play in the TNCA first division.

The future of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from leadership this season at 42, remains under speculation. ''Only MS can decide for himself,'' stated Viswanathan, noting that the decision will ultimately rest with Dhoni.

