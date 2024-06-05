Amit Panghal's Journey: From Setbacks to Paris Olympic Qualification

Amit Panghal didn't believe in destiny until setbacks at the Tokyo Olympics and subsequent struggles altered his perspective. The boxer realized he needed a touch of 'kismet,' in addition to his incredible skills, to secure a medal at the Paris Games.

'After Tokyo Olympics, I have started believing in kismet,' Panghal told PTI on Wednesday.

Standing once at the pinnacle of his sport with commendable achievements including gold medals at the Asian Games and Championships, and a historic silver at the World Championships, Panghal's Olympic dreams were initially shattered by a pre-quarterfinal exit. This setback lost him his national team spot, severely denting his confidence.

Panghal's coach Anil Dhankar played a crucial role in motivating him through these tough times. With the failure of Deepak Bhoria in securing a quota spot in the 51kg category, Panghal got selected for the final qualifying event, seizing this lone opportunity to make it to the Paris Olympics.

