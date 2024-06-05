Jammu & Kashmir's Aneesha and Vishal Triumph in 10m Air Rifle at Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Championship

In a remarkable display of marksmanship, Jammu & Kashmir's Aneesha and Vishal clinched the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship on Wednesday. The duo decisively defeated West Bengal's Ismita and Ashmit Chatterjee with a final score of 16-10.

The competition, hosted at the M.P. Shooting Academy range, also saw Uttar Pradesh's Ansh and Khyati securing the bronze medal. Earlier in the championships, Maharashtra's Sambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar emerged victorious in the women's 10m air rifle final with a score of 254.6 on Tuesday.

The championship's opening day featured a stunning performance by Ganga Singh from the Army, who claimed victory in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event, recording a score of 456.1. The event commenced on June 1 and will run through till June 19.

