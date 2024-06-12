Lars Friis Takes Helm at Sparta Prague as Coach Priske Moves to Feyenoord

Sparta Prague has elevated Lars Friis to the position of head coach, filling the void left by Brian Priske, who will now take charge of Dutch champions Feyenoord.

The 48-year-old Friis, who signed a multi-year deal, previously coached Danish clubs Viborg and Aalborg before joining Sparta as Priske's assistant 18 months prior.

Sparta's sports director Tomáš Rosický emphasized the importance of continuity in the club's strategic direction. Priske, who transformed Sparta into title winners after nine years and clinched a double this season, will be remembered for his impactful tenure.

