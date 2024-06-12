Left Menu

Lars Friis Takes Helm at Sparta Prague as Coach Priske Moves to Feyenoord

Sparta Prague has promoted Lars Friis to head coach, replacing Brian Priske, who is moving to Dutch champion Feyenoord. Friis, former head coach of Danish clubs Viborg and Aalborg, joined as Priske's assistant 18 months ago. Priske led Sparta to its first title in nine years and achieved a double this season.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

