Messi’s Masterclass: Argentina’s Triumph Over Guatemala in Copa America Warm-Up

In a dazzling display of football prowess, Lionel Messi orchestrated Argentina's 4-1 victory over Guatemala, scoring twice and assisting another in their final preparation match for the 2024 Copa America.

Messi, who played the entire match, demonstrated his readiness following a hamstring issue that sidelined him in March. Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, saw his star perform masterfully, easing concerns for the upcoming tournament opener against Canada.

Lautaro Martinez contributed two goals, including one from the penalty spot, in a match that also saw Guatemala take a surprising early lead. Despite this, Argentina quickly turned the tide, with Messi's brilliance at the forefront.

