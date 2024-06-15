Left Menu

Messi’s Masterclass: Argentina’s Triumph Over Guatemala in Copa America Warm-Up

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 4-1 victory over Guatemala in a Copa America preparation match. Messi scored twice, assisted once, and played the full 90 minutes, showcasing his form ahead of the tournament. Lautaro Martinez also scored twice for Argentina, while Guatemala managed an early lead through Lisandro Martinez's own goal.

PTI | Landover | Updated: 15-06-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 09:09 IST
Messi’s Masterclass: Argentina’s Triumph Over Guatemala in Copa America Warm-Up
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dazzling display of football prowess, Lionel Messi orchestrated Argentina's 4-1 victory over Guatemala, scoring twice and assisting another in their final preparation match for the 2024 Copa America.

Messi, who played the entire match, demonstrated his readiness following a hamstring issue that sidelined him in March. Argentina's manager, Lionel Scaloni, saw his star perform masterfully, easing concerns for the upcoming tournament opener against Canada.

Lautaro Martinez contributed two goals, including one from the penalty spot, in a match that also saw Guatemala take a surprising early lead. Despite this, Argentina quickly turned the tide, with Messi's brilliance at the forefront.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024