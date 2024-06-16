Left Menu

Tripura Gymnasts Poised for Global Success, Says Coach Bishweshwar Nandi

Bishweshwar Nandi, acclaimed Dronacharya awardee and coach, is optimistic about Tripura's gymnasts excelling on the global stage. He highlights their potential and the importance of proper guidance. Nandi emphasizes overcoming injury challenges and seeks another star like Dipa Karmakar, who has achieved significant milestones in Indian gymnastics.

Updated: 16-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:51 IST
Bishweshwar Nandi
  • Country:
  • India

Bishweshwar Nandi, a decorated Dronacharya awardee, envisions a bright future for Tripura's gymnasts on the international stage.

Nandi, who trained Olympic finalist Dipa Karmakar, sees immense potential in the state's gymnasts, underlining the importance of proper coaching and overcoming injury challenges.

The state government's support and facilities have been instrumental, according to Nandi. He is on a quest to find the next Dipa Karmakar, whose achievements have shattered myths about Indian gymnastics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

