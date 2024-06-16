Tripura Gymnasts Poised for Global Success, Says Coach Bishweshwar Nandi

Bishweshwar Nandi, a decorated Dronacharya awardee, envisions a bright future for Tripura's gymnasts on the international stage.

Nandi, who trained Olympic finalist Dipa Karmakar, sees immense potential in the state's gymnasts, underlining the importance of proper coaching and overcoming injury challenges.

The state government's support and facilities have been instrumental, according to Nandi. He is on a quest to find the next Dipa Karmakar, whose achievements have shattered myths about Indian gymnastics.

