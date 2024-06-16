Left Menu

Weghorst's Late Strike Secures Netherlands’ Thrilling Win Over Poland

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst made a significant impact off the bench, netting a late goal in a 2-1 victory over Poland at the European Championship. The win intensifies pressure on Group D favourites France. Despite missing star Robert Lewandowski, Poland found the net through Adam Buksa, yet couldn't hold off the Dutch comeback.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:40 IST
Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst made a significant impact off the bench, striking a crucial late goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Poland in the European Championship on Sunday. The giant striker found the net with his first touch in the 83rd minute, replacing Memphis Depay who had several squandered opportunities.

The win for the Dutch heightens the pressure on Group D favourites France, who previously defeated the Netherlands twice in qualifiers and will face Austria on Monday. Poland, missing its star player Robert Lewandowski due to injury, initially held the lead with a goal from Adam Buksa, who showcased his talent matured in Major League Soccer.

Buksa, standing 6-foot-3 (1.91 meters) tall, scored a header in the 16th minute. Cody Gakpo quickly leveled the score in the 29th minute with a deflected shot that deceived goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Gakpo, known for his fast starts at major tournaments, continued his form from the 2022 World Cup. The Dutch fans in Hamburg, numbering around 50,000, witnessed a remarkable game despite unrelated local disturbances involving police.

