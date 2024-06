Smriti Mandhana Shatters Home ODI Century Barrier Against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana finally broke her home ODI century drought, leading India to a dominant 143-run victory against South Africa on Sunday.

The vice-captain's impressive 117 runs were integral to India's performance, as Mandhana overcame past disappointments and difficult playing conditions.

Mandhana credited strong partnerships, particularly with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar, for the team's success and indicated her hopes to maintain this form.

