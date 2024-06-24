Left Menu

India Secures Full Archery Quotas for Paris Olympics

India has secured men's and women's team quotas for the Paris Olympics in archery based on the World Archery rankings. The nation will now be eligible to compete in all five medal events. Key athletes include Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, and newcomers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur.

India has secured both men's and women's team quotas for this year's Paris Olympics in archery, following updates to the World Archery rankings on Monday.

Securing the top positions among non-qualified nations, India will compete in all five medal events: men's and women's team, individual, and mixed categories.

Key athletes for the Indian team are seasoned Olympians Tarundeep Rai, making his fourth Olympic appearance, and former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, as well as newcomers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur.

