India's Bowlers Shine Against Australia in T20 Showdown
In a thrilling T20 match, India's bowlers restricted Australia to 181 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were standouts, taking crucial wickets. Despite a strong start by Travis Head, India's disciplined bowling attack ultimately held Australia to a modest total.
Arshdeep Singh showcased his skill by claiming three wickets, conceding just 37 runs in his four-over spell. Kuldeep Yadav also played a pivotal role, taking two wickets and maintaining tight economic bowling with only 24 runs given in his four overs.
While Travis Head scored a commendable 76 runs, Australia's tail-end struggled to build momentum, largely due to India's relentless bowling attack. This strategic discipline helped India limit Australia to a competitive yet reachable total.
