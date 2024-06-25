Left Menu

Zaccagni's Last-Minute Stunner Sends Italy to Knockout Stage

Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time, securing Italy's progression to the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 1-1 draw against Croatia. Despite a goal by Luca Modric, Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic criticized the extended added time that ultimately led to Italy's advancement.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 25-06-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 08:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Italy's substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored a dramatic last-minute goal during stoppage time, catapulting Italy into the knockout stage of the European Championship with a 1-1 draw against Croatia. The game saw Luka Modric put Croatia ahead in the second half, but Zaccagni's stunning shot in the eighth minute of added time ensured Italy advanced.

Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic expressed dissatisfaction over the length of the added time, arguing there were not enough interruptions during the match to justify the eight minutes of stoppage time. 'You can't have eight minutes of added time after that game. It's nonsense,' said Dalic.

Italy, needing just a point to progress, will now face Switzerland in the round of 16. The dramatic conclusion left Croatia's fate hanging on other results, while Italy's coach Luciano Spalletti noted: 'Worries and concerns are part and parcel of this job. We did what we needed to do.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

