Left Menu

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan becomes fastest player to take 150 wickets in T20I format

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan added another feather to his cap by becoming the quickest player to take 150 wickets in the T20I format.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:11 IST
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan becomes fastest player to take 150 wickets in T20I format
Rashid Khan celebrating with players (Photo: Afghanistna Cricket Board/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • St Vincent

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan added another feather to his cap by becoming the quickest player to take 150 wickets in the T20I format. After his match-winning spell against Bangladesh, the star spinner has 152 scalps to his name. He became the quickest player to take 150 wickets by achieving the feat in just 92 matches.

He is just the second bowler to take 150-plus wickets in the T20I format after New Zealand's veteran speedster Tim Southee. The 25-year-old Rashid has picked up 152 wickets at an average of 14.08 and an economy of 6.07. Rashid ended the Super 8 game against Bangladesh with mouth-watering figures of 4/23. Southee is the leading wicket-taker in the T20I format, with 164 scalps in 126 matches at an average of 22.38 and an economy of 8.00.

Bangladesh's seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is just one wicket shy of joining Southee and Rashid in the elite 150-wicket club. Shakib has 149 wickets in 129 matches at an average of 20.91 and an economy of 6.81. Apart from Rashid's individual galore, Afghanistan scripted a golden moment in their history by reaching their maiden semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan managed to beat their Asian neighbours in a low-scoring thriller at St Vincent, which was affected by rain. After Bangladesh managed to restrict Afghanistan to 115/5 after being put to bowl, the Tigers had a chance to seal their spot in the semi-final by chasing the target in 12.1 overs.

They didn't have a dream start to the chase as they slumped to 23/3 in 2.5 overs. Towhid Hridoy found the fence twice off Mohammad Nabi, and Litton Das hit a towering six off Rashid Khan in the 9th over to keep Bangladesh in the mix. They managed to rack up 75/5 on the board in the 9th over.

However, the momentum shifted in the next couple of overs, with Noor Ahmed keeping things tight and Rashid striking twice in the 11th over. Afghanistan put a dent in Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semi-final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024