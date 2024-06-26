Rising Stars Missing from Spain's Olympic Squad Despite Eligibility

In a surprising turn, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Pedri won't be donning the Spanish colors at next month's Paris Olympics, despite meeting the under-23 age criteria. The trio, occupied with the European Championship in Germany, will instead take a much-needed break following the tournament's conclusion.

Meanwhile, Fermín López and Álex Baena are set for a grueling summer, having been called up for both the Euros and the Olympic games. Olympic squads typically feature under-23 players, but each nation is allowed three overage athletes.

Barcelona's rising star, teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, makes a notable inclusion in the Olympic team, having missed out on the Euro squad. Notably, coach Santi Denia has selected overage players Sergio Gómez, Abel Ruiz, and Juan Miranda for the 22-player list. Spain will kick off its Olympic campaign on July 24 against Uzbekistan, thereafter facing the Dominican Republic and Egypt in Group C.

