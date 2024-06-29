Sports Headlines: Trades, Free Agency, and Record-Breaking Performances

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Daria Kasatkina back in Eastbourne final

No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia reached the Rothesay International final for the second straight year, rallying Friday for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win against No. 3 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Kasatkina, who fell to Madison Keys in last year's final, won six of the final seven games to finish the match in two hours and 16 minutes. She saved 10 of 14 break points and broke Paolini's serve five times, including the final game in the second set.

Report: Mavs trading Tim Hardaway Jr. to Pistons

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for fellow guard Quentin Grimes, ESPN reported Friday. The Mavericks get younger and gain more financial flexibility with the move.

MLB roundup: O's beat Rangers, tie for AL East lead

Corbin Burnes pitched seven strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles used early offense and four home runs to beat the visiting Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered for Baltimore, which won for the second night in a row following a season-worst five-game skid. With the win, the Orioles (.630) took over first place by percentage points over the slumping New York Yankees (.627) in the American League East.

Longtime Lightning star Steven Stamkos could become free agent

The Tampa Bay Lightning and longtime star Steven Stamkos are unlikely to reach an agreement on a new deal prior to the start of NHL free agency. Stamkos, the team captain since March 2014, will become an unrestricted free agent on Monday if the two sides remain without a deal.

Cavs announce Kenny Atkinson as new head coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers formally named Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach on Friday, awarding a five-year deal to the former Golden State Warriors assistant. Atkinson, 57, will replace J.B. Bickerstaff, fired by the Cavs last month after three straight winning seasons.

Sharks pick Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 overall pick

The San Jose Sharks chose center Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas. Celebrini, who turned 18 on June 13, was the youngest player in NCAA Division I last season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award after producing 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games at Boston University.

2024 NBA Free Agency Primer

When the green flag drops on NBA free agency on Sunday, the queue of general managers ready to spend will depend on which players actually reach the open market. Changes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement permitted players to re-sign with their current teams and a number of coveted potential free agents are already off the board. Pascal Siakam ($189.5 million) returned to the Indiana Pacers, OG Anunoby ($212.5 million) is back with the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley ($175 million) agreed to stick with the Raptors, Nic Claxton (four years, $100 million) grabbed a bag in Brooklyn and Malik Monk ($78 million) re-upped with the Kings after his runner-up Sixth Man of the Year award finish.

NBA-U.S. judge sends Knicks-Raptors dispute to NBA commissioner

The New York Knicks' lawsuit that accused rivals the Toronto Raptors of hiring a "mole" who gave the Raptors scouting reports and other confidential material should be resolved by the NBA, not the courts, a federal judge in New York ruled on Friday. In a lawsuit filed last August the Knicks accused their former video, analytics and player-development assistant Ikechukwu Azotam of stealing thousands of proprietary files and forwarding them to the Raptors.

Explainer-What's next after NFL loses $4.7 billion 'Sunday Ticket' trial

A $4.7 billion U.S. verdict against the National Football League over the cost of its "Sunday Ticket" broadcast package could reshape how games are distributed — if it holds up. The blockbuster June 27 verdict could be tripled under antitrust law to more than $14 billion, but the NFL said it will fight to overturn it as the decade-long legal battle enters its next stage.

Report: Raptors G Immanuel Quickley signing $175M deal

The Toronto Raptors are re-signing guard Immanuel Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract, ESPN reported on Friday. Quickley, 25, joined the Raptors with R.J. Barrett in the Dec. 30, 2023, trade that sent forward OG Anunoby and two others to the New York Knicks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)