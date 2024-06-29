Left Menu

Grant Holloway's Historic 110-Meter Hurdles Win at U.S. Track Trials

Grant Holloway triumphed at the U.S. track trials, clocking the fourth-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in history at 12.86 seconds. As the Olympic favorite, Holloway overcame a stumble to beat Freddie Crittenden by 0.07 seconds. This victory marks Holloway’s third sub-13 run this season.

29-06-2024
  • Country:
  • United States

Grant Holloway has etched his name into the annals of track and field history by winning the U.S. track trials 110-meter hurdles in a blistering 12.86 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever recorded.

This 26-year-old, three-time world champion is now set to head to the Olympics as a strong favorite, despite a slight mishap over the eighth hurdle. Holloway managed to edge out Freddie Crittenden by .07 seconds, marking his third sub-13 second run of the season and the second-fastest of his career.

Holloway's performance has set high expectations as he aims to capture the Olympic title that eluded him three years ago. His competitors, such as Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, are also demonstrating formidable prowess, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive Olympic showdown.

