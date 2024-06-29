Lili Das: The Feisty Middle-Distance Runner's Pursuit for Global Glory

Middle-distance runner Lili Das, once heralded as a beacon of hope for Indian athletics, remains on an arduous journey to secure her first senior international medal. Emerging in 2016 with a national record in the 1500m at the Federation Cup (Junior), Das's career has been marred by the absence of sponsorship and financial support.

Despite these challenges, the determined athlete from West Bengal refuses to give up. Now 26, Das has found domestic success, most recently clinching a 1500m gold at the National Inter-State Championships, defeating renowned athletes like K M Deeksha. She has also started competing in 5000m and 10K road races to enhance her performance in her main event, the 1500m.

Das's background is a testament to her resilience. Hailing from Triveni town in West Bengal, her journey has been fraught with financial hardships until her employment with Indian Railways provided stability. Yet, the quest for international glory continues, with her next targets set on the 2025 Asian Championships and the 2026 Asian Games.

