Sports Highlights: Injury Updates, Thrilling Wins & Controversies

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Minnesota Lynx forward and Olympian Napheesa Collier suffered a non-contact injury to her left foot in Thursday's game against the Connecticut Sun. The incident occurred with two and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter, forcing her to exit the game prematurely.

In Wimbledon, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic faces Australian Alexei Popyrin in a tricky third-round match, while American Coco Gauff progressed to the fourth round with a convincing win over British qualifier Sonay Kartal.

In soccer, France edged out Portugal in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's international career. They will now face Spain, who secured a thrilling extra-time victory over Germany.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ hit three-run homers from both sides of the plate in a 10-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. On a less positive note, boxer Ryan Garcia was expelled from the WBC after making discriminatory remarks on social media.

In other news, the Orlando Magic have reportedly secured Franz Wagner on a maximum rookie contract extension, and the U.S. government is investigating a doping case involving Chinese swimmers, potentially casting a shadow over the upcoming Paris Olympics.