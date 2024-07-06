Left Menu

India Falls to Zimbabwe in First T20I Under New Captain Shubman Gill

A young Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, faltered against an inexperienced Zimbabwe, losing by 13 runs in the first T20I of a five-match series. Despite a strong bowling performance restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9, India's batting fell short, getting bowled out for 102, with Washington Sundar's efforts in vain.

A new-look India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, suffered a disappointing defeat against an inexperienced Zimbabwe, losing by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series held on Saturday.

Fresh off their T20 World Cup success, India opted for a youthful squad, awarding three debut caps. However, the young Indian batsmen were unable to make an impact, resulting in eight single-digit scores and getting bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs while chasing a target of 116.

Despite a valiant effort by Washington Sundar, who scored 27 from 34 balls, India fell short after being reduced to 86 for 9 in 17 overs. This defeat marked India's first loss in the T20I format in 2024.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza led by example, securing figures of 3/25 with his spin bowling. Tendai Chatara also impressed, taking 3/16 from 3.1 overs.

Earlier in the match, India limited Zimbabwe to 115/9, thanks to Ravi Bishnoi's career-best 4 for 13 and Washington Sundar's 2 for 11. Despite losing six wickets for 16 runs to slump to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs, Zimbabwe's Clive Madande played a crucial 29 not out, guiding his team to a competitive total.

