Thrilling Upsets and Emotional Farewells Mark Sixth Day at Wimbledon

The sixth day of Wimbledon was a rollercoaster of emotions and high-stakes matches. Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev triumphed over unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in a rain-disrupted match, winning 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3).

In a major upset, Polish top seed Iga Swiatek was ousted by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in a thrilling three-set match. Similarly, Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur was defeated by Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina. Meanwhile, French Open finalist Alexander Zverev knocked out Britain's Cameron Norrie.

The day also saw emotional turns, as Emma Raducanu's wrist injury forced her to withdraw from mixed doubles, ending Andy Murray's Wimbledon journey. Other notable matches included victories by Anna Kalinskaya, Ben Shelton, and Jelena Ostapenko.

