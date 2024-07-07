Left Menu

Honda Racing India Team Shines in Round 2 of IDEMITSU Talent Cup

Honda Racing India's young riders captivated spectators at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai during Race 1 of Round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R. Mohsin P dominated, securing first place, while Prakash Kamat and AS James took second and third respectively. Rajender met with a crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:04 IST
Honda Racing India Team Shines in Round 2 of IDEMITSU Talent Cup
Winners of Race 1 of Round 2 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (Image: Honda team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Honda Racing India team once again impressed with their racing prowess in Race 1 of Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Saturday. The young riders demonstrated remarkable speed, precision, and commitment, ultimately earning top positions on the podium.

Mohsin P, a 22-year-old from Mallapuram, showcased a commanding performance, securing first place in the six-lap race. Starting from grid one, Mohsin maneuvered his way ahead, overtaking competitors with calculated aggression and precision, finishing with a total race time of 11:24.301. His victory reflected his skill and dedication to the sport.

Following closely, Prakash Kamat, a 20-year-old from Bangalore, took second place with a race time of 11:26.095, thanks to his consistent and strategic approach. AS James, also from Bangalore, earned third place, finishing in 11:26.708. Unfortunately, Hyderabad's 19-year-old Beedani Rajender couldn't complete the race after crashing from the lead in lap 1.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024