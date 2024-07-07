Honda Racing India Team Shines in Round 2 of IDEMITSU Talent Cup

The Honda Racing India team once again impressed with their racing prowess in Race 1 of Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Saturday. The young riders demonstrated remarkable speed, precision, and commitment, ultimately earning top positions on the podium.

Mohsin P, a 22-year-old from Mallapuram, showcased a commanding performance, securing first place in the six-lap race. Starting from grid one, Mohsin maneuvered his way ahead, overtaking competitors with calculated aggression and precision, finishing with a total race time of 11:24.301. His victory reflected his skill and dedication to the sport.

Following closely, Prakash Kamat, a 20-year-old from Bangalore, took second place with a race time of 11:26.095, thanks to his consistent and strategic approach. AS James, also from Bangalore, earned third place, finishing in 11:26.708. Unfortunately, Hyderabad's 19-year-old Beedani Rajender couldn't complete the race after crashing from the lead in lap 1.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)