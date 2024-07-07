Young Star Abhishek Sharma Shines with Blazing Century

Young batter Abhishek Sharma dazzled with a quickfire 47-ball century, helping India crush Zimbabwe by 100 runs. Sharma, who was out for a duck in his debut, showcased his confidence and hitting ability as India put up 234 for 2. In response, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 134 in 18.4 overs on Sunday, leveling the series 1-1.

"I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself. After the drop, I thought it was my day and had to take responsibility," Sharma said. "Rutu (captain) helped me in keeping perspective. I always believe in my (hitting) ability. If it's in the arc, I believe I need to hit it over regardless of when it is," he added.

India's ability to bounce back was highlighted by Sharma. "It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday. We didn't have much time to lament. I felt that T20 is all about the momentum, and thought it was my day today. Special thanks to the coaches and captain for keeping confidence (in me)," said Sharma, who earned the player of the match accolade.

India skipper Shubman Gill lauded the partnership between Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. "It was not easy to bat in powerplay. Abhi and Rutu built innings brilliantly. Hopefully, the batters continue to fire in the games coming up," Gill added.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza acknowledged India's dominance, admitting that "world champions will eventually play like world champions." Raza cited poor fielding as a downfall, with dropped catches and an inexperience-laden top order hindering their chase.

