Indian Men's Hockey Team Sets Out on Rigorous Training Journey for Paris Olympics
The Indian men's hockey team is set to undergo a rigorous training journey, starting with a mental toughness camp in Switzerland with adventurer Mike Horn, followed by practice matches in the Netherlands. The team aims to be in top form for the 2024 Paris Olympics, beginning with a match against New Zealand.
The Indian men's hockey team on Monday departed for renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland for a three-day mental toughness camp, a crucial step before their training camp in the Netherlands leading up to the Paris Olympics.
The arduous Swiss camp is designed to bolster mental resilience, while the subsequent training in the Netherlands will include practice matches against top teams. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh believes these experiences will ensure the team is in peak condition.
India will begin their Olympic journey in Pool B with matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland, Belgium, and Australia. Vice-captain Hardik Singh emphasized the team's readiness and confidence, following productive weeks of training.
