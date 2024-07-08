Indian Men's Hockey Team Sets Out on Rigorous Training Journey for Paris Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team on Monday departed for renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland for a three-day mental toughness camp, a crucial step before their training camp in the Netherlands leading up to the Paris Olympics.

The arduous Swiss camp is designed to bolster mental resilience, while the subsequent training in the Netherlands will include practice matches against top teams. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh believes these experiences will ensure the team is in peak condition.

India will begin their Olympic journey in Pool B with matches against New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland, Belgium, and Australia. Vice-captain Hardik Singh emphasized the team's readiness and confidence, following productive weeks of training.

